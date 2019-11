Girls 2-Pc. Frozen Pajama Set GET IT!

Frozen 2 is coming and you can practically hear the incoming stampede of little girls bum-rushing the movie theater to get to see it. Frozen mania hasn’t stopped at all and most little girls will love to wear this to bed at night.

Get It: Pick up the Girls 2-Pc. Frozen Pajama Set ($28) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!