Infinity Gauntlet GET IT!

You could be forgiven for looking around and thinking Marvel was the only thing in the world. Superheroes have taken over the world. With the end of the first big Marvel storyline this year in Avengers: Endgame, kids might want to learn a little more about the stuff that happened in there. Gift them this graphic novel that helped to inspire the storyline that captured kids’ minds for 10 years.

Get It: Pick up the Infinity Gauntlet ($17; was $25) at Amazon

