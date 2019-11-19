The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings: Deluxe Pocket Boxed Set Vinyl Bound GET IT!

This is a great bet for kids slightly older, maybe pre or early teen. Plenty of kids love to read. And the world Tolkien built still resonates today. Between the six movies made in the last 20 years and the upcoming show from Amazon, it won’t go away anytime soon. Get the kids some extra time in Middle Earth with these gorgeous hard copy editions.

Get It: Pick up The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings: Deluxe Pocket Boxed Set Vinyl Bound ($26; was $50) at Amazon

