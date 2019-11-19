Tommy Hilfiger Girls Skinny Jeans with Adjustable Waist & Magnetic Hem GET IT!

Kids may hate it, but there needs to be some clothing under the tree during the holidays. Pick up this pair of Tommy Hilfiger jeans for the little lady in your life so she has some great jeans going into the new year.

Get It: Pick up the Tommy Hilfiger Girls Skinny Jeans with Adjustable Waist & Magnetic Hem ($40) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!