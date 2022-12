10. Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle Get it

It’s easy enough to heat up water with a traditional kettle on the stove, but it’s either boiling or not. With the Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle you’ll have granular control over your hot water, making it a cinch to clinch perfect pour-over coffee or an optimal steamy cup of tea.

[From $195; fellowproducts.com]

