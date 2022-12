11. Eno Super Nest Hammock Get it

Upgrade your confining sling hammock with this backyard snooze machine from Eno. The Super Nest Hammock is lay-flat style, so you can kick back in comfort without sliding sideways. The 3D-contoured construction, comfy quilting and plush pillows max out lofty leisure time.

[$400; eaglesnestoutfitters.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!