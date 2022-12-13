14. Therm-a-Rest Argo Blanket Get it

For leisure on the go, getting a durable and comfortable outdoor blanket is a must, like the new Therm-a-Rest Argo. Not only is it made from a water-resistant DWR polyester, the blanket is filled with compressible, hollow fiber synthetic insulation that packs down small so you can tote it along on all types of excursions. One side is lined with a soft and cozy polyester and it comes in lots of cool colors and prints to make it easy to find one that fits your relaxed style.

[From $100; thermarest.com]

