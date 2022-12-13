15. Outdoor Research Kulshan Flannel Shirt Get it

Being comfortable and warm often starts with a solid flannel shirt. The Kulshan shirt uses an updated version of flannel that’s lighter and wrinkle resistant, plus quick-drying with UPF 50+ built in so it’s right at home in the outdoors as well as lounging around a fireplace. Extra touches like a long shirt tail hem and pleated back yoke box make the flannel shirt warmer while adding more mobility.

[$89; outdoorresearch.com]

