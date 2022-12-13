3. Xtratuf Homer Sneakers Get it

There lots of comfy slippers out there that can handle some of the rigors of outdoor use, but the Homer from Xtratuf is backed up with real Alaska fishing industry history to make for a rugged outdoor and indoor slipper/sneaker/deck boot hybrid. To make the ultimate outdoor slipper, er sneaker, Xtratuf mated their tried-and-true, Chevron deck boot sole with a warm and cozy upper made from wool that’s lined with faux-shearling.

[$90; xtratuf.com]

