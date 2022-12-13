4. Ibex Wool Aire Hoodie Get it

Dashing out in snowy or chilly weather to restock the wood bin next to your fireplace doesn’t require a full-on puffer jacket. Keep the Ibex Wool Aire Hoodie next to your back door for a warm way to beat the chill in comfort and style. The hoodie, which would be just as at home under a shell while backcountry skinning, is super-light and filled with merino wool insulation that’s covered by a wind- and water-resistant, Bluesign-certified fabric.

[$285; ibex.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!