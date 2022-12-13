Gear

The Comfiest Leisure Gear to Get You Through the Winter

5. Manitobah Tundra Mukluks

To find simple and robust apparel and gear that’s comfortable and capable, look to the designs that indigenous populations used for centuries. Like the Manitobah Tundra Mukluks—these handsome and comfortable boots combine classic Inuit and Yupik mukluk silhouette with modern touches like laces and a Glacier Grip Tipi sole, which uses a special compound to limit slipping on icy surfaces. The waterproof (and super supple) leather upper is lined with genuine shearling for comfy warmth wherever you roam.

[$230; manitobah.com]

