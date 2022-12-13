6. Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Pants Get it

Puffer jackets are popular because of their killer warmth-to-weight ratio. You can’t get a jacket that’s as toasty and light as one filled with down—which is why the Ghost Whisperer pants from Mountain Hardwear are genius and a necessity for anyone who values warm and light clothing. These puffer pants are made from ultra-lightweight ripstop nylon packed with 800-fill RDS-certified down. They’re an excellent choice for upping insulation under ski pants or just lounging by the fire.

[$275; mountainhardwear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!