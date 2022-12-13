7. Appalachian Gear Company All-Paca Poncho Get it

Ponchos don’t get much love in the outdoor world or in the land of leisure seekers—but they’re a great choice as a simple, comfortable, multi-use layer. The All-Paca poncho from the Appalachian Gear Company ups the utility of the spartan covering by making it completely from 100 percent baby alpaca fleece with no blended synthetics. It’s highly packable and boasts natural temperature regulating properties that even insulates if it’s wet.

[$175; appalachiangearcompany.com]

