8. Nest Bedding Silk Cloud Comforter Get it

If it’s time to upgrade your old comforter, instead of heading toward tried-and-true down or wool bedding, go for a silk option like the Nest Silk Cloud. It’s lightweight, breathable, and doesn’t retain heat, making it a great alternative bed topper. The Silk Cloud is made from 100-percent mulberry silk and organic cotton, and is naturally hypoallergenic.

[From $437; nestbedding.com]

