9. FLÎKR Fire XL Personal Fireplace

Watching flames dance is a great way to zone out and relax, but not everyone has access to a fireplace—until now. The FLÎKR Fire XL Personal Fireplace (a Bespoke Post exclusive) is a concrete mini fire pit that burns odorless and emission-free isopropyl alcohol, so it’s safe and soothing.

[$150; bespokepost.com]

