Holiday Gift Guide of Stuff They Actually (Really) Need

This Holiday season stock up on essentials that you’ll be sure will be put to good use.

The Gift For Anyone With a “New Home Gym”

They may have bought up every new exercise bike, kettle ball and yoga mat, but this will be the most coveted tool in their home gym arsenal. The MISSION® Original Cooling Towel allows even the most ardent virtual gym user to stay active longer. Made of a soft, durable brushed microfiber, this towel cools instantly and stays cool for up to 2 hours. Machine washable and reusable, this gift might just might be their favorite. Available at Walmart, Home Depot and Mission.com.

The Gift for The Person Who Does Not Stop

Frequent airports trips may have subsided, but that doesn’t stop those who always have somewhere to be. Make them safe and happy with the MISSION® Adjustable Gaiter. It’s innovative multi-layer design provides increased coverage over the nose, mouth and chin and the adjustable drawcord creates an “it was made for me” customizable fit. Plus, it’s reusable and machine washable so they can wear it and go, go, go. Available at The Home Depot, Walmart and Mission.com.

The Gift That Will Actually Impress Your Boss

Walking the line between an outright not easy to master, but these Socks VaporActive™ heat-release technology, these cooling socks have built in cooling channels that provide even the most hot-headed boss maximum airflow to dissipate heat and increase moisture evaporation. Plus, as we will not be virtual forever, they pack an impressive antimicrobial for odor control that never washes out. Yes, the whole office might even thank you. Available in pairs and 3 packs in two unisex sizes, SM/MD and LG/XL. Available at Mission.com.

The One Perfect Gift for Most Dads

There is not just one type of dad. There are soccer dads, baseball dads, golf dads, hiking dads — that’s just to name a few. Imagine finding the one gift that would fi t most dads. Well, we did. The MISSION® Cooling Performance Hat protects dad from the heat and sun and, when activated with water, will keep him cool for up to 2 hours. You can insert your favorite cool dad joke here. Available at Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Academy Sports, Mission.com.

The Gift You Want (and Will Be Gifting, Too)

Kill two birds with one stone, here’s the gift that you’ll want as well as give this year. The new MISSION® Instant Cooling Fan is a portable, personal air cooler that projects cool airs as low as 55 degrees. Designed to fit in any cup holder (exercise bike, car stroller) the double walled chambers keeps the three interlocking ice packs (included) frozen while the internal turbine fan projects cool air. Whether you’re at the amusement park for day or at the desk, the MISSION Instant Cooling Fall will provide long-lasting cooling when it counts. Available at Walmart and Mission.com.

The Gift You Will Be Glad You Gave Your Kid

Kids can be hard to buy for and picking the right gift for them can be harder than ever before. Here’s one you will feel kind of stoked you gave them. MISSION® Youth Classic 6-in-1 Gaiter is a multi-functional gaiter and offers kids the chance to multi-layer, just fold it up and make it 2 or even 3 layers thick. Plus, it has 6+ styles so they can customize their look — neck gaiter, face cover, headband, and more. You will love that is it machine washable, reusable and that it protects them from the sun. They will love that it keeps out dust, debris, wind and, when activated, will cool for up to 2 hours. Yup, you really dialed it in for the right gift this year. Available at Home Depot, Walmart, CVS, Mission.com.

The Gift That’ll Make You Mom’s Favorite

A cool mom needs cool gifts. That is why we love the MISSION® Cooling Bucket Hat. It’s wide brim and UPF 50 fabric will keep her face, ears and neck protected from harmful UV rays. Plus, it cools instantly when activated with water, so no more worrying about her long hikes or extensive time in the garden—with this hat she will remain cool for up to 2 hours. Imagine how much she is going to love. Available at Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s, Mission.com.

A Legitimately Cool Gift to Get Your Boyfriend

Show him that you get his “sporty side” with a present that says, “it’s okay with me if you spend all day playing with your friends”. The MISSION® Adjustable Sport Mask is not only comfy, it is powered by VaporActive™, a heat-release technology that keeps him dry no matter how hot the game gets. Reusable, machine washable, with a custom adjustable strap, this might be the best gift you get him this year. Available at Mission.com.

