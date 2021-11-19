Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

This article was produced in partnership with Alchemy

Finding just the right gift for that special, deserving someone in your life (including yourself, by the way) should be an easier task than it often feels like. The challenge? Too many choices, too little time, too much apprehension about whether that panini maker will actually get used, etc.

That’s why we’ve spared you the endless search and guesswork—and compiled our favorite, foolproof, mercifully concise pick of holiday gifts from all corners of the marketplace that are guaranteed to please.

1. Bokser Home French Linen Quilt

Give the gift of a good nights’ sleep with BOKSER HOME’S French linen quilt. This best-seller is made from a textural super soft and breathable linen designed to keep him warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Pair this casual and comfortable quilt with BOKSER’S French Linen Sheets, duvet cover and down duvet insert for an incredibly luxurious holiday gift set.

Stock up on new bedding and take 20% off BOKSER’S entire assortment, including gift cards, now through December 25 with code MENS20

[From $199; bokserhome.com]

2. Bottoms Lab Momentum Pants

For the men with ambitious goals and appetites. Tuck right into the holiday season in a pair that serves comfort and stretchability like no other. Perfect for the Santa Claus in your life, The Momentum Pants are cut from premium cotton that delivers an ideal two-way stretch along with a discrete elastic waistband and drawstring that can be loosened after a heavy meal or tightened up for a sharper look. Sporting the latest clothing tech in the industry, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that these bad boys are abrasion-resistant, moisture-wicking and come with 5 functional deep pockets to keep belongings safe and secure. Available in 7 colours and preshrunk for a great tailored-like fit, it’s understandable you would want more than one.

[From $79; bottomslab.com]

3. Pierre Performance Premium Men’s Skincare

Feel your best this holiday season with Pierre Performance’s premium men’s skincare. Pierre Performance’s product line is developed using highly effective natural ingredients and hydroxy acids to even skin tone, remove dark marks and provide lightweight moisture. With sophisticated yet simple products, this skincare regimen is designed to keep every guy feeling confident and energized at the start and finish of each day.

[Price varies; pierreskin.com]

4. Eubi Reversible Teddy Borg Hoodie

If you’re tired of sporting solid colours and monochromatic looks, we’ve got just the thing. This holiday season, drop the simple and go loud with your casual wear in Eubi’s Reversible Teddy Borg Hoodies. Lined inside and out with quality borg material, a sheepskin-like fabric that is incredibly soft to touch and serves cosy comfort on par with staying under your duvets on a rainy day. Naturally thermal insulating, this extroverted fit will keep you nice and toasty when temperatures begin to fall. The Reversible Teddy Borg Hoodies comes in 3 base colours, and if our math is right, that’s 6 different styles to explore altogether. If you have a partner, lending them may not be advisable – why not get them one too.

[Price varies; eubiofficial.com]

5. Buddha Pants

Perfect for anyone on your list, Buddha Pants are the best pants for lounging. These soft and roomy harem pants are designed to go from yoga class to the grocery store to everywhere in between. Made from 100% cotton, all pants pack up into themselves for easy travel.

Take 50% off now through 11/30.

[Price varies; buddhapants.com]

6. MANSSION

Looking for the perfect gift idea for the person that likes to be subtly stylish? Look no further than MANSSION. They create premium men’s jewelry designed for everyday wear, so your man can take his new gift from date night to his next outdoor adventure without worry. MANSSION offers everything from bracelets to necklaces to sunglass chains made with real 18K gold, pure sterling silver and natural stones, so you’re sure to find something special for everyone on your list this holiday season.

[Price varies; manssion.com]

7. Cooling Cuff

Cooling Cuff’s personal cooling wristbands are the perfect gift idea for any fitness enthusiast. These wearable, reusable cooling wristbands are focused on preventing overheating and helping your body cool down quickly. They’re designed to be worn for only 10-15 minutes to help quickly cool your body temperature so you can train longer, perform better and recover faster. Any fitness buff would be thankful for a Cooling Cuff during a workout, after a workout, or anytime they are too hot.

Use code 20Cooling for 20% off your next order.

[$39.95; coolingcuff.com]

8. Wood Underwear®

Admit it: you heard “Wood” & started to riff. Right? Wood Underwear’s name might cause a little laughter, but these premium men’s underwear are nothing to joke about. Made with super soft Tencel and sweat-wicking Modal, these underwear are an essential for every guy, whether he’s an outdoorsman, athlete or everyday lounger. Wood’s boxers make a great stocking idea, or bundle them with these luxurious cashmere lounge pants for a super luxe gift idea.

[$149; woodunderwear.com]

9. Blue Nile

The moment is now! Whether you’re looking for a gift to wow someone, or sparkle for yourself, we’ve got the perfect pieces with incredible savings plus fast free delivery & returns. Choose from an incredible selection of necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets and so much more. Find something perfect for the loved ones on your list that deserve something extra special. Shop Blue Nile to find a gift that’s big on brilliance for a sparkling holiday season!

[Price varies; bluenile.com]

10. Swoveralls

Introducing the comfiest thing you never knew you needed. Swoveralls are the glorious combination of sweatpants and overalls into one incredibly comfy masterpiece. Made in the USA from a super soft blend of renewable organic cotton and recycled polyester, Swoveralls come with adjustable straps, zipper fly, jogger cuffs, and 6 deep pockets for all of your special stuff. Available in unisex sizes from XXS – 3XL, and tons of colors and limited-edition styles.

Use code MJ15 for 15% off your entire order.

[from $98; swoveralls.com]

11. The Whiskey Ball

Sure, you could gift a boring bottle of whiskey, but The Original Whiskey Ball is a much more fun and creative gift idea for the whiskey, scotch, bourbon, or tequila enthusiast on your list. This ice ball mold from The Whiskey Ball Co. creates a 2.5 inch crystal clear ice sphere that’s sure to wow holiday guests or just create a fun cocktail experience at home. It’s also available in ready-to-gift sets, making your gifting unbelievably easy.

Use code MJ10 for 10% off your order.

[$14.95; whiskeyball.com]

12. Thousand Miles All Day Pants

For those in it for the journey instead of the destination. This holiday season, give the gift of ultimate flexibility, versatility, and a tailored-like fit with Thousand Miles All Day Pants. Made more breathable and quicker drying than your average pair of cotton pants, it performs like activewear while keeping a smart-casual look. Don’t let its sleek design fool you, the All Day Pants comes with 5 functional pockets to keep your essentials secure and is packable into a pocket-sized pouch. Perfect for The Man On The Move.

[from $65; shopthousandmiles.com]

