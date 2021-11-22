If there’s a golfer on your gift list this holiday season, there’s probably no easier person to shop for. Players are always in need of stuff—whether it’s a sharp new polo, an unembarrassing hat to fend off summer’s blazing sun (or a snowbird winter day), or a replacement box or two of quality golf balls. You see, the best gifts for golfers don’t have to be out of the box. In this case, practical gifts are the way to go.

Golfers love receiving cool new gear, and now’s the time to order it with the global supply chain still in total flux. So whether the duffer in your life is a scratch player or doesn’t even bother to keep score, here’s your greatest kit list. There’s definitely something here they’ll want to wear or wheel on the green.

These Holiday Gifts for Golfers Are a Hole-in-One

1. Lyle and Scott Eagle Print Polo

Polos are the unofficial uniform for golfers. They’re always in need of a fresh one. Venerable UK maker Lyle and Scott is finally crossing the pond and making their wares available in the U.S. This polo is made from moisture-wicking fabric and features a pattern based on the brand’s signature logo.

[$80; row.lyleandscott.com]

2. True Linkswear True Lux Pro Shoes

Players will log about 12,000 steps for an average round of golf. That’s a long walk, so help your golfer stay fresh on their feet with a new pair of kicks. These True Linkswear True Lux Pro Shoes are made from waterproof Napa leather and use a padded heel cup paired with a super soft insert—minimizing the impact of each step.

[$210; truelinkswear.com]

3. Chervò Atos 105 Long Sleeve Polo

For those who prefer long sleeves, Chervò Atos 105 is made from stretch thermal jersey—offering extra warmth and sun protection while remaining light and breathable. Perfect for both late and early golf season, the shirt’s crisp white aesthetic with ribbed, striped collar will play any time of year.

[$172; chervo.com]

4. Galvin Green Dominic

Players who want to hit the course as the temperatures drop need an extra layer in the bag to stay warm. Galvin Green’s Dominic not only insulates but allows moisture out and stretches with the golf swing. We love that 90 percent of the fabric is made from recycled plastic.

[$190; galvingreen.com]

5. Malbon Dancing Buckets Rope Hat

The Malbon LA boutique makes some of the most fun collaborations in the golf space—plus their logo is one of the better first tee conversation starters. This rope ball cap with a “dancing buckets” emblem is a lark for those in the know, and something the uninitiated will want to be let in on.

[$42; malbongolf.com]

6. Bonobos Justin Rose Highland Pant

You don’t just want golf pants that look good—but a pair that behaves well. The Bonobos Justin Rose Highland Pant isn’t just sharp on the eyes and soft on the skin, but smartly constructed with flexible panels that aid movement and a gel shirt-gripping waistband that prevents the half-untucked look.

[$130; bonobos.com]

7. Titleist Pro V1

The Titleist Pro V1 is the most popular golf ball out there—“providing total performance from tee to green,” say its makers. Golf ball reviews (and, yes, there are many) generally tap the VI as offering the greatest combo of speed, spin and aerodynamics. There’s no question your player will appreciate an extra dozen or two of these. Remember what we said, the best gifts for golfers are usually the most utilitarian.

[$50 per dozen, titleist.com]

8. The Clover Single-Barrel Straight Tennessee Whiskey

When Bobby Jones won the Grand Slam—then known as the Impregnable Quadrilateral—he had his gold four leaf clover lucky charm in his pocket. This whiskey label pays tribute to his legacy. Sweet and spicy, This is the perfect bottle for a post-round tipple or sharing on the course with the rest of the foursome.

[$70; centralwinemerchants.com]

9. PXG Lightweight Carry Stand Bag

This workhorse is equipped with everything your player needs in a golf bag—and (also important) nothing they don’t. The PXG Lightweight Carry Stand Bag is a featherweight 4.6 pounds and impressively versatile. Four-point carry straps make it easy on the back. Eight pockets include a microfiber-lined one for your watch or phone, plus ample storage space for everything else you’ll need on the course.

[$395; pxg.com]

10. Walker Trolley Cape Model 1.5

Golf was designed as a sport to be walked. That said, if your player has a tender back, this push cart will keep the game fun, not painful. Walker Trolley Cape Model 1.5 is the Ferrari of push carts. Fast on the course, it’s constructed from high-quality materials like waxed canvas, leather, and anodized aluminum. This is one of the best gifts for golfers because it literally has their back.

[$380; walkertrolleys.com]

