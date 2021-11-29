This article was produced in partnership with CleanOrigin

To riff on Leo Tolstoy’s timeless adage: Happy women on holidays are all alike; each unhappy woman is disappointed you didn’t give her diamonds. Really. She may say she’s happy with that turquoise bauble or those silver hoops. Deep down, she’s disappointed diamonds aren’t involved.

Mined diamonds, however, aren’t exactly the most sustainable, ethical, or affordable piece of jewelry. Enter lab-grown diamonds from Clean Origin which, as company co-founder Alexander Weindling puts it, prioritizes people and the planet before profits.

“Our lab-grown diamonds are 100 percent diamond, but without the human tragedies or environmental destruction and pollution associated with mining,” says Weindling. “This also make them far less expensive than mined ones. A lot of marketers will tell you about their conflict-free mined diamonds, but the only 100 percent, conflict-free diamond is a lab-grown diamond.”

Clean Origin is the only major brand that sells exclusively lab-grown diamonds. Founded, owned, and run by jewelers, “the quality of our craftsmanship is unsurpassed,” Weindling adds. Here are our favorite, sparkling holiday gifts from the lab-grown diamond connoisseurs.

Classic Tapered Baguette Ring

Proposing? You can’t go wrong with a Clean Origin engagement ring. “Every Clean Origin diamond engagement ring is crafted one at a time to exacting standards,” says Weindling. “People, the planet, and quality are non-negotiable for Clean Origin.” This three-stone, tapered baguette ring dazzles in a classic, elegant display. Clean Origin’s selection of engagement rings may be customized according to your desired metal (14K white gold, 18K white gold, 14K yellow gold, 18K yellow gold, 14K rose gold, or platinum) and shape (round, cushion, pear, princess, oval, radiant, emerald, marquise, or asscher).

Diamond Stud Earrings

Diamond stud earrings are to your significant other what a luxury timepiece is to you—indispensable for an evening on the town or an important business meeting. Here, choose from an array of beautifully designed 100 percent lab-grown diamond studs available in a variety of styles from emerald-cut to round halo. They’re available in several compatible carat ranges and your choice of 14K and 18K white and yellow gold.

Classic 3CT Tennis Bracelet

Good luck getting her to stop raving about this stunner that looks just as wonderful with jeans and a sweater as it does with a formal gown. If you’ve got a larger budget, consider the 5CT, 7CT, or 10CT versions, all in your choice of 14K white or yellow gold. If your better half always likes something a little different, opt for the 5CT pink-and-white or blue-and-white 14KT white gold bracelets.

Starburst Diamond Pendant

Clocking in at over one carat in lab-created diamonds, this gorgeous necklace will fast become her holiday season go-to. Reminiscent of a snowflake, it’s available in 14K white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold. The adjustable chain is perfect for suiting a variety of neck lines in her wardrobe.

Countess Band

Is your wife in the market for a new wedding band? Or do you have an anniversary coming up that you want to mark with a special ring? Clean Origin has got you set with this chic band featuring 13 lab-grown diamonds totaling ⅓ carat set in a scalloped design. While you’re shopping for a wedding band for her (we also like this 1 CT TW Coupé 7-stone diamond ring from the Precision Collection), go ahead and browse for yourself too.

