This article was produced in partnership with Western Digital.

Gift cards? A knitted scarf? Another pair of socks? Sometimes it’s hard to think beyond the usual suspects when shopping for gifts, but don’t fall into the same old rut this holiday season. Instead, give the socks a rest and go with something that your friends and family will use every day: some high-quality, always handy digital storage.

Allow us to make your holiday shopping just a little bit easier. The picks below from Western Digital run the gamut from gaming to personal cloud storage, so no matter who you’re shopping for, you’ll find something they’ll love.

Best for Photographers

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD packs a hefty amount of memory into a portable, ultra-tough package. This external solid state drive offers up to 2TB of storage space and features blazing fast 1050 MB/s read and 1000 MB/s write speeds for lightning-quick file transfers. It also includes password protection and 256-bit AES encryption to keep your data safe from prying eyes. On top of all that, it’s built for adventure: The drive is IP55-rated for water and dust resistance, and it comes surrounded with a durable silicone shell. It even has a built-in carabiner loop for strapping onto a backpack. For the photographer or content creator whose typical workday takes place in the wild, this is a must-have.

Best for Gamers

Gaming can put a heavy burden on a computer, especially a laptop, but you can lighten the load with the WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock NVMe SSD, sleek game dock equipped with RGB lighting that also serves as an external drive. It includes up to 2TB of capacity to store all your favorite games, and comes with Thunderbolt, USB-C, USB-A, ethernet, and audio ports to connect all your gaming accessories—all powered by a single Thunderbolt 3 cord to minimize clutter. With read and write speeds up to 3000 and 2500 MB/s, respectively, it’ll minimize load times and help create seamless gameplay. And with its 5-year warranty, you’ll have a gaming setup that’ll last for years to come.

Best for Everyone Else

Organizing your closet is hard, but when’s the last time you organized your digital life? The My Cloud Home makes it easy. This personal cloud storage device plugs directly into a Wi-Fi router and allows you to save, view, and share photos, videos, and files from all of your devices. Once uploaded, you can access that data from anywhere just by pulling up the My Cloud Home app—and there’s no subscription fee, either. Setup is a cinch (you can do it right from your phone) and a built-in USB port allows you to backup files from all those thumb drives you have lying around. With up to 8TB of storage available, you can back up a whole family’s worth of files.

