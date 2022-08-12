Best Home Decor to Turn Your Living Room Into a Zen Den

Apotheke Charcoal Concrete 4-Wick Indoor/Outdoor Candle Get It

You might not have a fireplace and, honestly, you don’t need one with this massive candle. The textured concrete base lends visual intrigue and little branding—no labels, just the brand name written on one side. Once all four wicks are ablaze, there’s noticeable heat that gets to work melting the soy wax blend.

The Charcoal scent is a heady mix of cedar and sandalwood with lots of sultry amber. It’s comforting without being cloying or sweet, and really permeates a space well due to its size. Burn time is roughly 250 hours, but it’s not enough. The day this burns down is a sad day indeed.

Pro tip: Pair this with one of Aromatech AroMini BT’s woodsier scents like Santal Nights. This is a striking piece of home decor, lit or unlit, to style on a coffee table. We also hear it makes the perfect accompaniment to a glass of wine or a dram of whiskey.

[$198; apothekeco.com]

