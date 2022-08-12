Best Home Decor to Turn Your Living Room Into a Zen Den

Aromatech AroMini BT Get It

If you love candles for their ambiance but want something with more staying power, cold-air diffusers are a best-kept secret for creating a signature scent in your home. Unlike plug-ins and ultrasonics that disperse a scent by heating oil, Aromatech’s products use nebulization. The sleek cylindrical base of the AroMini BT houses a bottle of oil that screws on top of the device, where all the magic happens. The scent oils are broken down into a superfine mist that gets released according to your preferred time schedule.

Because the fragrance is sprayed out as nanoparticles, that cloud of fragrance lingers in the air for lasting impact—no residue whatsoever. The pure essence of the oil you choose isn’t compromised either, since it’s not being diluted by alcohol, heat, or water, letting you perfume an area twice as large as a reed diffuser or small candle.

Aromatech recommends placing the device away from windows (don’t want it all escaping) but near anything that can help circulate air (think under central air vents, near fans, etc.) to further distribute the scent.

In the app, you can control days of the week, time windows, and intensity depending on the size of the room (this model is designed for spaces ranging from 100 to 1,000 square feet) and your nose’s sensitivity. Some scents are stronger than others, so you’ll get the hang of personalizing settings every time you swap out the scent (in our experience, we stayed in the 1-3 intensity range). Pro tip: If you tend to go nose blind or easily get scent fatigue, keep the original packaging each scent comes in. These don’t get screwed into the device; you have to funnel the scent into the device’s own internal plastic bottle. To swap out scents before they run out, simply pour any leftover scent into its original bottle, put rubbing alcohol into the AroMini BT, let it run on high intensity for 15 minutes, then funnel in the new scent for a quick reboot.

Some scents we love: The Hotel (Peach, Red Rose, Pine) for something uniquely fresh but memorable; Santal (Cardamom, Papyrus, Musk) for a moody, musky scent come fall and winter; White Tea (White Tea, Zesty Oranges, Palo Santos) for a bright summer scent; and London (Plum Brandy, Leather, Tobacco, Cedar, Vanilla, Tolu Balsam) for a rich, alluring scent.

[$349; aromatechscent.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!