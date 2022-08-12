Best Home Decor to Turn Your Living Room Into a Zen Den

Houseplant Car Lighter Get It

Seth Rogen might not strike you as America’s next design savant, but dammit does the man make luxurious accessories for all your smoking paraphernelia. Our favorite Houseplant essential is the Car Lighter. It’s got all the nostalgia of toking up in your buddy’s car, thanks to its simple operation: Once plugged in, press the lighter into the base, patiently wait a few seconds for the top to pop up, then remove and light up whatever you fancy…joints, hand-rolled cigarettes, you name it. The base is crafted from a stunning emerald marble. It’s weighty and subtantial, adding a touch of luxury to your bookshelf, media console, or coffee table. Could you light up with a match? Of course. But this adds a flair of extravagance that serves as a conversation piece.

[$280; houseplant.com]

