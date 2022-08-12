Best Home Decor to Turn Your Living Room Into a Zen Den

Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV Get It

Some want to geek out on pixels and get into the nitty gritty of new technology so they have the most advanced box on the market. Others want a smart TV that enhances their living room but doesn’t detract from its purpose as a space for connection and decompression. If you fall in the latter camp, you’d be remiss not to get The Frame. Samsung’s venerated 4K QLED TV still houses an astonishing amount of tech. But its no one-tricky pony. The Frame wears many hats so it can serve you in a multitude of scenarios. During the day, it can showcase a sentimental family photo or a masterpiece from its extensive art library. Its motion detection technology lets you set it to turn on when you walk in the room, or stay on like a true work of art. At night, you can toggle into the traditional smart TV to stream your favorite show or the latest movie release when you need a mental break after work. Read our full review here.

[From $599.99; samsung.com]

