Best Home Decor to Turn Your Living Room Into a Zen Den

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar

Serious surround sound calls for a serious soundbar—and who better to deliver than Sennheiser?

The brand’s state-of-the-art room calibration maps out every nook and cranny of your space to get an idea of acoustic absorption and reflection. This blueprint is what’s used to create a bespoke 3D sound experience. Five preset modes (Movie, Music, News, Sports, and Neutral) can be customized to your liking. Play around with foundation, low-mid, clarity, and brilliance to get sound profiles that suit your preference, from light to standard and all the way up to boost.

The sleek (albeit heavy, at 40 pounds) bar houses six long-throw woofers for deep bass, five tweeters for high-fidelity sound, and two top-firing speakers for a well-rounded soundfield.

When it’s firing, there’s no mistaking this behemoth during an action-packed movie. It’s begging you to play Top Gun: Maverick. But because of its minimalist styling, it’s not an obtrusive presence at a dinner party or game night with friends.

[$2,499.95; en-us.sennheiser.com]

