The Citizenry La Calle Alpaca Throw

Artisans up in the Peruvian Andes hand-weave each blanket from The Citizenry. They’re made in a fair-trade environment, and take about a week to create. The alpaca wool is hypoallergenic, great for anyone who has sensitivities or allergies. The earthy hues and patterns complement virtually any color scheme, too.

[$155; the-citizenry.com]

