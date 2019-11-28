Get This $1,700 Home Exercise Bike on Sale for Just $1k at Amazon—Save 41%

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Here’s a fantastic Black Friday deal for fitness fanatics. If you’re looking for a home exercise bike on sale, the Flywheel Home Bike is marked WAAY down for Black Friday. Get it today at Amazon and save 41 percent off the regular price. Normally, $1,700, right now it can be yours for just $1,000. That’s $700 off!

The Flywheel Home Bike brings premium studio fitness to the convenience of your home. It blends high-intensity interval training, elite coaching, and performance tracking to ensure you get the best results. And it comes with a two-month subscription to the Flywheel app, so you can get pro instruction—free!

Sync it with your tablet or iPad, and Flywheel instructors—handpicked from Flywheel’s 42 studios nationwide—guide and motivate you in thousands of live and recorded workouts. You can stream these workouts on your iOS or Android device, or just cast it to your TV via Apple TV (for iOS devices) or Chromecast (for Android devices).

Flywheel Home Bike—41% Off!

The sleek and compact design fits neatly into any home, garage, or workout space. It’s great for any exercise enthusiast who doesn’t have the time or inclination to get to the gym or join a regular spin class. Multiple seat and handlebar settings ensure a perfect fit for any rider. Other features dual water bottle holders, weighted bars, and a safe, covered wheel.

Flywheel’s guided rides feature high-intensity interval training to challenge every fitness level. Whether you’re a beginner or advanced rider, if you have five minutes or 60 to work out, or if you just want to sweat to a specific music genre, there’s a class for you. Elite coaches guide you through climbs, flats, and races, and cue target metrics for an effective workout every time.

The Flywheel Home Bike also tracks your progress with digital stats, which help you set tangible goals and work toward personal bests in every class. Features like pacer, race mode, and an interactive leaderboard allow you to compete with yourself or others, to truly crush your fitness goals.

If you’re wondering about its quality and effectiveness, know this: 87 percent of Amazon reviewers rate the Flywheel Home Bike a stellar 4.6 stars. That’s a fantastic rating, so you know it works great.

This home exercise bike on sale makes a great holiday gift for any fitness enthusiast on our list. Or just pick it up for yourself! It’s the ideal home exercise machine for those looking to lose weight and stay fit.

So pick up the Flywheel Home Bike today. If you prefer, you can get it with a tablet included for only $200 more.

Get It: Save 41% on the Flywheel Home Exercise Bike ($1,000; was $1,700) at Amazon today

[Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication (11/28/2019) but are subject to change]

