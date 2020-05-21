Cushmat Play Mat GET IT

If you have kids, you understand their struggle being stuck inside, away from friends. It’s up to the parents to find solutions for keeping kiddos occupied and happy. Having a dedicated play area is a great first step. The one-piece Cushmat Play Mat has infinite applications. Measuring 78.74 inches x 55.11 inches (and .6 inches thick), we placed ours in the middle of our carpeted living room, where the kids now sit comfortably to watch shows, dump out heaps of LEGOs, and even chow down as their dedicated snack area. It’s cushy and soft, so they can rough-house and summersault, as well as lay down for a nap. (And with really tasteful patterns, you won’t be embarrassed to leave this mat in the middle of the room when the kids are occupied elswhere). Bonus: It also serves well as a soft yoga mat, or even a sleeping pad while camping. The list of uses goes on and on.

[$179; cushmat.com]

