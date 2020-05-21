Drinkmate Utlimate Bundle GET IT

Over the past months, creativity in the kitchen has been a saving grace. From new recipes to different cocktails, crafted food and drink can provide inspiration. If you’re ready to add a layer, consider the simple pleasures of the Drinkmate Ultimate Bundle. Just fill the drink carbonator’s included bottle with your beverage of choice, place on the machine, and add bubbles with the push of a button. The Ultimate Bundle comes with the Drinkmate machine, Fizz infuser, 1-liter bottle, three 60-liter CO2 cylinders (enough to carbonate up to 180 liters of your favorite drinks), plus one additional bottle: everything to make countless fun drinks anytime you need a pick-me-up, from sun-up to well after happy hour.

[$194; idrinkproducts.com]

