Fab Slabs Chopping Boards GET IT

Who doesn’t love a great cutting board? Something that not only handles its one job flawlessly, but also looks really nice amid all the other kitchen essentials. The team at Fab Slabs has taken it one step further: Its wooden camphor laurel chopping boards are naturally antibacterial. These incredibly durable cutting boards are also perfect for using as a serving platter. Handmade in Australia, Fab Slabs offers boards in all shapes and sizes—from the heart shape, to the paddle, to the pizza board, plus chopping board packs with a combination of products and laser-engraving extras. If you enjoy slicing and dicing in the kitchen, these chopping boards are as good as it gets.

[Prices vary; fabslabscuttingboards.com.au]

