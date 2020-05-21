Glerup Slip-On With Natural Rubber Sole GET IT

When it comes to getting outside for a bit of fresh air, a good pair of comfy shoes should certainly be in order. And there aren’t many types of footwear on the market that are more comfortable than Glerups Slip-Ons. Made from 100 percent wool with a natural black rubber sole, these capable slip-ons are the perfect solution for walks around the neighborhood, trips to the store, and even mixed-terrain park visits with the dog. They keep your feet warm and dry. Plus, the soft, flexible feel of these high-quality unisex slip-ons is just so nice on your feet. Our favorite part now? They slip on and off without ever having to touch them, perfect for any and every contactless little outing.

[$135; glerups.com]

