6 / 10 GET IT

Pandemic uncertainty yields stress. And with stress directly related to many illnesses and disease worldwide, it’s vital to manage stress levels. The team at Healium has developed a solution it dubs a “drugless escape from reality.” Otherwise known as an active and immersive meditation platform, Healium is the world’s first virtual and augmented reality media channel powered by brainwaves and heart rate (using an EEG headband or Apple Watch). While using Healium apps, users see their mood states via a small on-screen firefly that moves up or down depending on biometric data from their wearable device—helping users learn to control their moods, and potentially help curb anxieties, in more efficient ways.

[Prices vary; tryhealium.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!