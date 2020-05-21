Kevin’s Natural Foods GET IT

At the end of the day, sometimes you don’t feel like cooking. Even takeout—order in, driving out, hope for smooth “contact-less” transaction—can be too much. Check out Kevin’s Natural Foods for a healthy-eats alternative. Offering everything from tantilizing sauces and seasonings to mouthwatering heat-and-eat entrees, this Paleo-inspired line is as easy as it gets for meal prep. Entrees include plenty of worldly flavors—from Korean barbecue-style chicken to beef chili to chicken tikka masala—and all are made with absolutely no artificial ingredients, refined sugar, wheat, soy, legumes, or dairy. Kevin’s also offers a huge variety of sauces for all types of cooking: lemongrass basil, thai coconut, tomatillo taco sauce, and many more. Entrees are ready in 5 minutes, and come in bundles of four, six, and eight meals (two servings each), packaged and delivered cold—ready to eat.

[Prices vary; kevinsnaturalfoods.com]

