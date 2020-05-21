Sonoma Wool Company Wool Dish Drying Mat With Linen Sleeve GET IT

It’s the little things, like clean, dry dishes, that can brighten your day during the COVID-19 pandemic. And if a chic, high-quality dry mat can make that happen (or at least make seemingly endless amounts of dishes easier), look no further than Sonoma Wool Company’s. For thousands of years, wool and linen “super fibers” have helped naturally absorb moisture while resisting mold and mildew—and this linen-sleeved wool mat does precisely that, with a look that displays well on kitchen countertops. Place your wet dishes on the mat, and simply let it do its thing. (The mat naturally dries on its own between uses.)

[$39; sonomawoolcompany.com]

