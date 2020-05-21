Verve Culture Artisan Citrus Juicer GET IT

What’s better than fresh-squeezed OJ in the morning, or perhaps a grapefruit-mixed cocktail in the evening? Whatever the concoction, we recommend the Artisan Citrus Juicer from Verve Culture for all things fresh.

Not only built like a tank, this classic juicer also looks so damn nice on your kitchen counter. It’s made from recycled aluminum by talented Mexican artisans, plus operates with simplicity and wonderful efficiency. The brand states, accurately, that it extracts “every drop of juice,” while the integrated strainer fields the seeds as well as the pulp. After testing, we agree it maximizes juice output as well as any high-end juicer.

[$90; verveculture.com]

