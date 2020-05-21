WeBoost Home MultiRoom Cell Signal Booster GET IT

Whether it’s Zoom meetings, Skype calls, or even just emails, staying connected in a health crisis is essential. Even an old-fasioned phone call can provide meaningful quality time. Enter the WeBoost Home MultiRoom Cell Signal Booster. If you struggle with dropped calls, spotty service or annoying turbulance, this multi-room cell booster is powerful enough to enhance the signal throughout your entire home. (It’s the second-most powerful residential booster that the brand produces.)

It’s designed to drastically increase cell service across three large rooms in your home (up to 5,000 square feet), and it’s compatible with all U.S. carrier networks and all phones and cellular devices. If glitchy signals have stymied your work from home, this booster will easily cure the problem. Don’t let bogus signal strength be just one other thing to stress about during these times.

[$549; weboost.com]

