Home Owners Need to Own the SimpliSafe Home Security System

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The security of our home is the most important thing. We don’t want to deal with break-ins or the like when we go out. And we have to go out sometime. So if you want to give your home a better sense of protection when the abode is empty, then you should go ahead and pick up the SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System right now.

The SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System is an amazing little system and one we have added to our homes. It is quite easy to set up and there are no contracts to deal with. With this Essentials system in the home, you will have a good deal of protection and a must higher peace of mind when you leave the house.

In this SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System, you will get a base station as well as a keypad, a motion sensor, and 3 entry sensors. All of that combined together helps to make your house much more secure. Because when you set this up, any would-be intruder will be put upon by the authorities who have been sent there by the 24/7 specialists working at SimpliSafe.

Another great thing about this system is that the batteries are really reliable. You don’t have to worry about them running out when the battery can run for 24 hours. It can also connect to the WiFi signal or the cellular signal to always be connected. Leave the house without worrying with this system keeping things protected at all times.

A system like this, which can detect the difference between people and dogs, is too good to pass up. You can pick up this SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System right now to get some peace of mind, as well as add more sensors and cameras to the mix to add even more protection. We’ve loved having it and we think you guys will too.

Get It: Pick up the SimpliSafe 5 Piece Wireless Home Security System ($140; was $200) at Amazon

