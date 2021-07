7.0 AE Elliptical GET IT!

Sync up your fitness apps right to this elliptical that is made to improve your performance. If you’re looking to make the next step in your routine, this is the machine for you.

Get It: Pick up the 7.0 AE Elliptical ($899 with discount code MENSJ10; was $1,999) at Horizon Fitness

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!