Quzy Neck and Shoulder Massager GET IT!

When the neck and shoulders are getting a bit too sore for comfort, you should relax with this massager hooked up around your neck. That way these heated massage pads can get you relaxed as you went to a massage parlor.

Get It: Pick up the Quzy Neck and Shoulder Massager ($170; was $200) at Horizon Fitness

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!