Forget Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Right now you can save over 70 percent on a fantastic spinner carry-on at Century 21. Whether you pick one up as a gift or just keep it for yourself, this is a great deal you don’t want to pass up.

With airlines nickel-and-diming passengers for basic necessities like food and luggage, it’s essential to have a bag you can carry on. Nobody checks suitcases anymore. So avoids the fees—and the logjam at baggage claim—by picking up one of these amazing spinner suitcases at Century 21. You’ll never check a bag again.

Kenneth Cole Reaction 24-inch North Haven Spinner

Start here. This Kenneth Cole Reaction fabric spinner is made of 600-denier polyester, so it’s both tough and lightweight. But here’s the best part: It’s 85 percent off! That is not a misprint. Regularly $260, right now it can be yours for an astonishing 40 bucks.

It’s expandable, of course. So you don’t have to worry about coming home from your holiday travel with more stuff than you left with. It’s got a zippered pocket on the inside lining for toiletries and the like. And two front stash pockets make it easy to access essentials while in mid-flight. The large lower pocket is perfect for a laptop or tablet, and the compact top zippered stash pocket is the ideal size for your wallet and phone. The spinner wheels and retractable handle are high-quality and meant to last.

This spinner carry-on is protected by a manufacturer’s limited 10-year warranty. And at this price, you’ve simply got to go for it.

Ben Sherman 24-inch Bangor Spinner

No one travels as well as the Brits. This textured hard-sided spinner sports a groovy, swooping design and exudes British style. With reinforced corners and handles on both top and sides, this Ben Sherman carry-on is functional as well as fashionable. And it’s a full 73 percent off its regular price. You can’t beat that.

It features an interior lining with zippered and mesh pockets, and garment straps to keep your laundry folded. And its expandable design lets you fill it up beyond capacity for extended stays—or bringing home Christmas presents.

Best of all, the hard shell means it’s durable enough to handle most any rough treatment by baggage handlers, if you decide to check it. But why would you? Just roll it on, lift it overhead, and forget about it. When you reach your destination, you’re out of the airport and into an Uber before the baggage carousel even begins to spin.

The Bangor is available only in black, but it’s covered by a remarkable limited 10-year warranty from the manufacturer.

Save 73% on the Ben Sherman 24-inch Bangor Spinner ($70; was $260) at Century 21

DKNY 25-inch Quilted Upright Spinner

Normally priced at $300, this DKNY spinner carry-on is on sale right now for just $60. That’s 80 percent off! With a partially quilted front panel and gold hardware, it’s the ideal gift for the classy traveler.

It features an expandable, woven body, top and side handles, a retractable tow handle, and top-quality spinner wheels. That golden front zipper is more than just good-looking; it provides an ideal place to stash a laptop or tablet you want easy, quick access to once you’re in the air. There’s another zippered pocket on the inside, for toiletries and other items you want to keep separate from your clothing. And the classiness doesn’t stop at the quilting. The inside is lined with sexy, red fabric.

Measuring 18.5″ L x 27.5″ H x 10.5″ W, this DKNY spinner is small enough to zip through the airport and carry onto the plane. Best of all, at just 7 pounds it’s light enough that anyone can hoist it into an overhead compartment. Say all you want about hard-sided cases, but it’s the polyester construction that makes this spinner so light and easy to tote around. It comes with a manufacturer’s 3-year warranty, too.

Save 80 percent on this DKNY 25-inch Quilted Upright Spinner ($60; was $300) at Century 21

