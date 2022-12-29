Hottest Foreign Car Auctions to Bid On in 2023

Vintage vehicles are in their golden age. Aside from the usual Corvettes and Mustangs that have held collectible status for decades, a whole generation of Radwood-era rides is finally getting its due (see the skyrocketing prices on ’90s Hondas, for example), along with other cars and trucks that have suddenly become enthusiast icons. Browsing today’s lineup of online car auctions gives you a front-row seat to all the action—and a fun way to put one of these rides in your garage.

To celebrate the beginning of a new year, we’ve compiled a list of car auctions to bid on in 2023. See something you like? Keep an eye on the growing list of popular auction sites—or better yet, go find one abroad and save a few bucks by handling the customs paperwork and shipping yourself.

