Hottest Foreign Car Auctions to Bid On in 2023

1. Subaru Impreza STI 22b (GC8F)

Show and display laws allowed for a few 22b versions of the Subaru STI to filter into the United States over the past few years, including one that landed well into triple digits on Bring a Trailer. But now in 2023, arguably the most iconic road-going Subaru ever—and certainly the most valuable—becomes officially eligible for full importation because every last car was originally built in a short stint from March through August of 1998. In total, in addition to three prototypes, 400 wound up sold in the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM), plus 16 went to the U.K., and five more ended up in Australia. Compared to other first-gen Impreza STI variants, the 22b got more power from more displacement, a new turbocharger, and electronic fuel injection, while wider fenders, Bilstein suspension, and a new clutch still somehow kept the total weight right around 2,800 pounds. Watch closely, as prices might well skyrocket even further in 2023 given the newfound street-legality.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!