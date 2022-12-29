Hottest Foreign Car Auctions to Bid On in 2023

2. Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V

The Subaru STI’s main nemesis and archrival, Mitsubishi’s Lancer Evolution, now becomes legal to import in fifth-generation form for 2023. Last year, the Pajero Evolution, which began production in ‘97, benefited from huge leaps in value and now the same might apply to the Lancer Evo V (if almost certainly not as much as the 22b). Similarly, though, wider fender flares allowed for a wider track, Brembo brakes, and 17-inch wheels compared to previous Lancer Evos, while engine improvements including lighter pistons and upgraded fuel injectors allowed for more boost and up to 275 lb-ft of torque (versus 243 lb-ft for the Evo IV). The Evo V’s horsepower rating stayed flat at 276—but remember the late-90s still fell under the old Japanese “Gentleman’s Agreement” so that figure probably understates the Evo V’s potential considerably. If possible, try to find an RS with the close-ratio five-speed stick shift, air conditioning, and a limited slip diff to best enjoy the Ralliart heritage.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!