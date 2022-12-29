Hottest Foreign Car Auctions to Bid On in 2023

3. Toyota Land Cruiser HZJ105

In the booming world of off-roading and overlanding, most pickup trucks and SUVs receive generational and model year updates far less frequently than sports cars. But 1998 marked an important year for the globally popular Toyota Land Cruiser. It introduced an updated 100 Series including the highly desirable HZJ105 that retained solid front and rear axles. It threw in a 4.2-liter inline-six diesel and an available five-speed manual transmission, locking differentials and, crucially, a more robust center diff than the independent front-suspension 100 variants. Toyota sold the HZJ105 in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, South America, and Australia, so some even originally left the factory in left-hand drive. Finding one that comes with the right off-road upgrades—but that hasn’t been beat on—might take a while, so keep an eye on Ronny Dahl’s 4-Wheeling in Western Australia for good import options.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!