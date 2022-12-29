Hottest Foreign Car Auctions to Bid On in 2023

4. Maserati 3200 GT

While JDM sports cars tend to make up the majority of Rad-era superstars, a few European manufacturers built awesome cars that never shipped to America either. The relatively unknown Maserati 3200 GT definitely falls under the category, debuting in 1998 with a 365-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood in classic Mas “BiTurbo” fashion. Better yet, a six-speed manual routed that power to the ground (as opposed to an optional four-speed auto). Maserati only built 4,795 3200 GTs in total, which may help future collectible values if you can live with the obvious reliability concerns. But those same issues might well keep entry prices low enough to make this sleek Italian grand tourer attainable for the masses.

