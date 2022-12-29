Hottest Foreign Car Auctions to Bid On in 2023

5. R34 Nissan Skyline (Not GT-R)

Skylines of all generations began appearing steadily (if not 100-percent legally) in the United States once Paul Walker made that boxy body famous with a starring role in the Fast & Furious films. But the rest of the world knew all about “Godzilla” well before the franchise boosted its popularity. Now the iconic R34-generation Skyline can finally be imported legally. Unfortunately, the top-spec GT-R trims only started production in 1999 so the best bet is probably to buy a GT or 25GT-Turbo and spend the next year making tasteful performance modifications in classic Fast & Furious style.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!