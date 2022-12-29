Hottest Foreign Car Auctions to Bid On in 2023

6. Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR Straßenversion

Perhaps the single most valuable model that’ll be eligible for import in 2023 takes the homologation-special status of the 22b STI and ratchets up the insanity to an entirely different level. One of the first true supercars—and really, more of a racecar for the street—the Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR Straßenversion is far more rare than either the Pajero Evo or 22b STI, and maybe even a bone-stock R34 GT-R. Benz built one originally to show at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1997, but series production of 27 more units began at the hands of AMG in 1998. A naturally aspirated V12 lurks in a carbon-fiber monocoque, pumping out maxes of 655 horsepower and 585 lb-ft of torque (in two SuperSport models equipped with the E73 M297 that wound up powering the Pagani Zonda). Plenty of celebrity provenance presumably helps to nudge values well into the seven- and even eight-figure range, including two built in RHD for the Sultan of Brunei. But if cash is of no concern, the CLK-GTR remains without a doubt one of the most incredible road-going cars ever.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!