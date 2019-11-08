



Cold weather shouldn’t dim your sense of adventure. And as long as you’re dressed well for the elements, winter’s approach shouldn’t dissuade you from getting out and comfortably enjoying yourself—especially when you’re getting out of your normal comfort zone.

If you’re heading into inclement conditions, you’re going to need a jacket that can withstand the weather. And if you happen to be in the market for one, these four Columbia Jackets, sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, might be just what you need. They’re effective in cold and wet weather, each is stylish and they all come in at a price you won’t often see when it comes to premium outerwear.

For Skiing:

Men’s Tipton Peak Insulated Jacket

Staying dry and warm is crucial when you’re spending a day or a long weekend hitting the slopes. You also need something breathable if you’re really going to be active and getting after it.

Skiing and snowboarding are inherently an aerobic activity—but the pastime also comes with a lot of downtime, like the minutes you spend sedentary and elevated on a chairlift. So consider something like the Columbia Tipton Peak Insulated Jacket, which features waterproof technology and innovative insulation that will keep you warm and protected, along with breathability so you don’t overheat while making your turns.

The jacket also features plenty of zippered pockets, so you can keep your valuables and other supplies close without having to add a backpack or another burdensome accessory.

There are several different color options, and the jacket comes in just over a hundred bucks ($109.99-119.99).

For Everyday Outdoors Functionality and Fashion:

Women’s Heavenly Long Jacket

Whether it’s a long walk through the woods or a stroll down the block, the Columbia Women’s Heavenly Long Jacket will keep you warm for plenty of cold winter seasons ahead—and help you look stylish the entire time.

The jacket also features zip-up hand pockets and an interior security pocket, so you can travel light without leaving any essentials behind ($140, available in a variety of colors).

For Camping, Backpacking and Beyond:

Men’s and Women’s Grand Trek Down Jacket

Some may say, and not inaccurately, that a winter camping trip presents one of the most interesting and all-encapsulating cold-weather recreational challenges. But just because it’s a challenge doesn’t mean you should shy away from it. In fact, you should welcome the challenge.

And if you do make the right call to winter camp, you’ll want to think about a puffier kind of jacket that really helps retain heat, like the Columbia Grand Trek Down Jacket, available for both men and women. Comfortable and cozy enough to literally sleep in, it’s among Columbia’s best and most versatile cold-weather jackets, and features the innovative technology and careful craftsmanship that have made Columbia products a longtime staple for all types of outdoor adventurers.

The jackets come with Columbia’s built-in Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining and a stitch-free baffle design coupled with 650-fill power down insulation—an effective combination that enables the jackets to hold in heat and provide exceptional warmth even (and especially) in the harshest weather. The jackets also boast technology that is ready for precipitation, should you encounter it outside your tent. They’re waterproof with a breathable, critical seam-sealed construction that keeps you dry, letting you weather wet conditions for as long as you like. ($199-$219 for men’s; $219 for women’s, with several colors available).

— Find these jackets along with other supplies for your next winter adventures online at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

