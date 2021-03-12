Create Your Dream Home Theater With These Tech Upgrades

Want to upgrade movie night with next-level picture and sound? You need to create a home theater. With these tech must-haves—and unlimited popcorn and IPAs, courtesy of your fully stocked fridge—it’s not hard to rival the real thing.

You don’t need to pull out all the stops to create the perfect home theater. Get your hands on a new TV, soundbar, or projector. Here are some of our favorite gadgets of the moment.

Best Tech Upgrades to Create Your Dream Home Theater

1. LG Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED TV with AI ThinQ

This less-than-one-inch-thick TV doesn’t come with legs, so hang it like artwork. (Who says your home theater can’t be chic?) With easy voice control of Alexa or Google Assistant, the dashboard smartly manages all your connected home devices. The TV’s optimized processor renders a better streaming picture, and as an OLED, delivers crisp contrast, vivid colors, and solid black rendering.

[From $2,500; lg.com]

2. Anker Nebula Astro Portable Projector

At just bigger than a baseball, the Astro’s super-convenient portability trumps its limited 854×480 (non-HD) resolution. Powered by a 2.5-hour battery, it can beam your favorite movies across a 100-inch screen.

[$280; anker.com]

3. JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround with Dolby Atmos

What’s TV without surround sound? The Bar replicates the enveloping experience of a theater with Dolby Atmos, using two rechargeable speakers that dock on either end. Pop them off to space around seating for immersive sound, or to simultaneously stream the same song in multiple rooms.