Though you may not be able to afford a new Porsche—or even a vintage one as prices have sky-rocketed in the last few years—there’s a new, relatively affordable timepiece from the vaunted German sports car manufacturer. Dubbed the Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – GP 2023 Edition, it’s a collab between Porsche Design and GP Ice Race, an Austrian winter motorsports festival.

Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – GP 2023 Edition is based on the iconic Chronograph 1, and is limited to 250 pieces, available via Hodinkee, an online purveyor of watches. The timepiece was created to match the GP Ice Race, an event that features a quarter-mile race track, drift circle, and karting track, all surfaced with ice.

Fans also have access to the paddocks, automobile exhibitions, and can even put their ice-racing skills to the test in karts shod with spiked tires.

The design builds upon the original Chronograph 1 with contrasting second, minute, and hour hands; fluorescent hour markers; and an anti-glare, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. The bright Superluminova lume on the matte black dial and hands offers optimal visibility in low-light conditions.

Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – GP 2023 Edition timepiece also comes with two straps—a versatile textile or a classic black leather with a matte black titanium folding clasp.

It’s powered by the high-precision chronograph WERK 01.240 with flyback function and COSC certification for guaranteed accuracy. Changing the date and day display is done with an innovative quick-switch function that was developed in Porsche’s watch factory in Solothurn, Switzerland. The case back of the watch includes the edition number, original Porsche Design logo, and a laser engraving of the GP signet: a yeti sitting on a tractor.